Jimmy Butler and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Butler, in his most recent appearance, had 35 points, 11 assists and three steals in a 130-117 win over the Bucks.

With prop bets available for Butler, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 22.9 25.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 4.6 Assists 6.5 5.3 7.4 PRA 40.5 34.1 37.9 PR -- 28.8 30.5 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.5



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Bucks

Butler has taken 13.9 shots per game this season and made 7.5 per game, which account for 12.7% and 14.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 3.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.6 per game.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bucks have allowed 113.3 points per contest, which is 14th-best in the NBA.

Giving up 44.2 rebounds per contest, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are ranked fifth in the league, giving up 23.9 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks are 11th in the league, giving up 12.1 makes per game.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 43 35 5 11 0 0 3 2/24/2023 21 23 2 1 1 0 0 2/4/2023 34 32 8 3 1 0 1 1/14/2023 27 16 4 1 0 0 0 1/12/2023 33 17 11 2 0 0 0

