Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and eight RBI), battle starting pitcher Levi Stoudt and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has three home runs and three walks while batting .236.
- In nine of 16 games this season (56.3%) Paredes has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
- He has homered in 18.8% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In five games this season (31.3%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this year (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 5.25 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- Stoudt starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 25 years old.
