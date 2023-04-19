Top Player Prop Bets for Heat vs. Bucks NBA Playoffs Game 2 on April 19, 2023
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Player prop bet options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and others are listed when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday (at 9:00 PM ET).
Heat vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (-110)
|9.5 (+100)
|3.5 (-128)
- The 20.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Wednesday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average.
- Adebayo has pulled down 9.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).
- Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-110)
|5.5 (-149)
|5.5 (-161)
|0.5 (+110)
- The 28.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday is 5.6 more points than his season scoring average.
- Butler has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).
- Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Butler has connected on 0.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).
Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|13.5 (-110)
|3.5 (-115)
|1.5 (-175)
|2.5 (-182)
- The 13.5-point prop bet for Max Strus on Wednesday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average (11.5).
- He pulls down 3.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.
- Strus averages 2.1 assists, 0.6 more than Wednesday's prop bet (1.5).
- His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his prop bet total on Wednesday.
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-105)
|11.5 (-110)
|5.5 (-111)
|0.5 (-128)
- Antetokounmpo has racked up 31.1 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 2.6 points higher than Wednesday's points prop total.
- Antetokounmpo has pulled down 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (11.5).
- Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Antetokounmpo has averaged 0.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).
Jrue Holiday Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-110)
|5.5 (-149)
|5.5 (-161)
|0.5 (+110)
- Jrue Holiday is putting up 19.3 points per game this season, 1.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
- His rebounding average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (5.5).
- Holiday has collected 7.4 assists per game, 1.1 less than Wednesday's prop bet (8.5).
- He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.
