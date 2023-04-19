Player prop bet options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and others are listed when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday (at 9:00 PM ET).

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (-110) 9.5 (+100) 3.5 (-128)

The 20.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Wednesday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average.

Adebayo has pulled down 9.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Adebayo's assist average -- 3.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 5.5 (-149) 5.5 (-161) 0.5 (+110)

The 28.5-point total set for Jimmy Butler on Wednesday is 5.6 more points than his season scoring average.

Butler has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Butler's season-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Butler has connected on 0.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-110) 3.5 (-115) 1.5 (-175) 2.5 (-182)

The 13.5-point prop bet for Max Strus on Wednesday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average (11.5).

He pulls down 3.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Strus averages 2.1 assists, 0.6 more than Wednesday's prop bet (1.5).

His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his prop bet total on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-105) 11.5 (-110) 5.5 (-111) 0.5 (-128)

Antetokounmpo has racked up 31.1 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 2.6 points higher than Wednesday's points prop total.

Antetokounmpo has pulled down 11.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (11.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged 0.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 5.5 (-149) 5.5 (-161) 0.5 (+110)

Jrue Holiday is putting up 19.3 points per game this season, 1.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

His rebounding average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Holiday has collected 7.4 assists per game, 1.1 less than Wednesday's prop bet (8.5).

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

