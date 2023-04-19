The Miami Heat are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The over/under is 218.5 for the matchup.

Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -6.5 218.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 41 games this season that have had more than 218.5 combined points scored.

Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this year.

The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.

This season, Miami has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Heat vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 55 67.1% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5 Heat 41 50% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Heat have hit the over in eight of their last 10 games.

Miami has performed better against the spread away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.

The Heat score just 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks give up to opponents (113.3).

Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.3 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 44-38 16-17 43-39 Heat 30-52 3-3 41-41

Heat vs. Bucks Point Insights

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 37-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.