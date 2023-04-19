The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Heat vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Bucks (-8) 220.5 -340 +280 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Bucks (-8.5) 220.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Bucks (-6) 218.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Bucks (-6.5) 219.5 -230 +195 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Trends

  • The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game with a +298 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 113.3 per outing (14th in the league).
  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).
  • The teams average 226.4 points per game combined, 5.9 more points than this game's total.
  • These two teams surrender 223.1 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than the total for this contest.
  • Milwaukee has covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
  • Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG
Jimmy Butler 28.5 -105 35.0
Jimmy Butler 28.5 -105 22.9
Bam Adebayo 20.5 -110 22.0
Bam Adebayo 20.5 -110 20.4
Max Strus 13.5 -110 8.0

