Heat vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 2
The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup.
Heat vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Heat vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bucks (-8)
|220.5
|-340
|+280
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-8.5)
|220.5
|-350
|+275
|PointsBet
|Bucks (-6)
|218.5
|-250
|+200
|Tipico
|Bucks (-6.5)
|219.5
|-230
|+195
Heat vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game with a +298 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 113.3 per outing (14th in the league).
- The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).
- The teams average 226.4 points per game combined, 5.9 more points than this game's total.
- These two teams surrender 223.1 points per game combined, 2.6 more points than the total for this contest.
- Milwaukee has covered 44 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
- Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Jimmy Butler
|28.5
|-105
|35.0
|Jimmy Butler
|28.5
|-105
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|20.5
|-110
|22.0
|Bam Adebayo
|20.5
|-110
|20.4
|Max Strus
|13.5
|-110
|8.0
