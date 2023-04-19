Harold Ramirez -- batting .417 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Levi Stoudt on the mound, on April 19 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last game against the Reds.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is hitting .354 with three doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • Ramirez enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .476.
  • Ramirez has gotten a hit in nine of 14 games this year (64.3%), with multiple hits on six occasions (42.9%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 21.4% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (28.6%), Ramirez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 5.25 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • Stoudt takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut at 25 years old.
