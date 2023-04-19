Gabe Vincent and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, a 130-117 win versus the Bucks, Vincent put up 15 points and six assists.

In this piece we'll break down Vincent's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.4 10.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 2.2 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.8 PRA -- 14 15.6 PR -- 11.5 12.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.1



Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 8.1% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Vincent's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Bucks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113.3 points per game, the Bucks are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 44.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Bucks are fifth in the NBA, allowing 23.9 per contest.

The Bucks are the 11th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 33 15 2 6 4 0 0 2/24/2023 23 2 1 1 0 0 0 2/4/2023 34 7 3 1 1 0 3 1/14/2023 40 27 3 2 5 0 5 1/12/2023 41 28 3 6 5 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.