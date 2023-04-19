Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Levi Stoudt. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .235 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Bethancourt will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- This year, Bethancourt has posted at least one hit in six of 10 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 10 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (30.0%), and in 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Bethancourt has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in five games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Reds have a 5.25 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stoudt will start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.