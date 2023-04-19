On Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Levi Stoudt. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt

Levi Stoudt TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .235 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Bethancourt will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers over the course of his last games.

This year, Bethancourt has posted at least one hit in six of 10 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 10 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (30.0%), and in 7.9% of his trips to the dish.

Bethancourt has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in five games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings