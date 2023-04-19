On Wednesday, Christian Bethancourt (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Levi Stoudt. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt is hitting .235 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Bethancourt will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with two homers over the course of his last games.
  • This year, Bethancourt has posted at least one hit in six of 10 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • Looking at the 10 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (30.0%), and in 7.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Bethancourt has driven in a run in four games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in five games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Reds have a 5.25 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Stoudt will start for the Reds, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.
