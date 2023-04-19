Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brandon Lowe -- hitting .323 with a double, five home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cincinnati Reds, with Levi Stoudt on the hill, on April 19 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Levi Stoudt
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.411) and total hits (13) this season.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 62nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 25th and he is 11th in slugging.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 15 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a home run in five games this year (33.3%), homering in 8.9% of his plate appearances.
- Lowe has driven home a run in five games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (60.0%), including three games with multiple runs (20.0%).
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Reds' 5.25 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stoudt will start for the Reds, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander is making his MLB debut.
