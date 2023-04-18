On Tuesday, Wander Franco (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

Nick Lodolo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .586, fueled by 12 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Franco has picked up a hit in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has homered in 23.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Franco has driven in a run in nine games this year (52.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings