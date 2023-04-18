On Tuesday, Wander Franco (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Wander Franco At The Plate

  • Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .586, fueled by 12 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 50th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
  • Franco has picked up a hit in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
  • He has homered in 23.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Franco has driven in a run in nine games this year (52.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 10 of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Reds will send Lodolo (2-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 17th, 1.412 WHIP ranks 51st, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
