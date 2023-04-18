Vidal Brujan -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the hill, on April 18 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

Nick Lodolo TV Channel: BSOH

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan is batting .313 with .

This season, Brujan has totaled at least one hit in three of eight games (37.5%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.

Brujan has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings