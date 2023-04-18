On Tuesday, Randy Arozarena (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Great American Ball Park

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .306 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 87.5% of his games this season (14 of 16), with at least two hits five times (31.3%).

He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 16), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has driven in a run in 10 games this season (62.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine games this year (56.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings