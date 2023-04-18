Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Randy Arozarena (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .306 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.
- Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 87.5% of his games this season (14 of 16), with at least two hits five times (31.3%).
- He has homered in 18.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 16), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has driven in a run in 10 games this season (62.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine games this year (56.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|6
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Reds have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.95).
- The Reds give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
- Lodolo (2-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.12 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 51st in WHIP (1.412), and first in K/9 (14.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
