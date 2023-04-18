After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Nick Lodolo) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .190.
  • Margot has gotten a hit in eight of 15 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Margot has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • In four games this year (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is eighth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Reds are sending Lodolo (2-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the left-hander threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 51st in WHIP (1.412), and first in K/9 (14.3).
