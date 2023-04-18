After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Nick Lodolo) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .190.

Margot has gotten a hit in eight of 15 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Margot has had an RBI in four games this year.

In four games this year (26.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings