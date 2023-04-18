Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and eight RBI), battle starter Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .255 with three home runs and three walks.
- In nine of 15 games this season (60.0%) Paredes has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his chances at the plate.
- In five games this year (33.3%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.95 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 15 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Lodolo gets the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty went five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (2.12), 51st in WHIP (1.412), and first in K/9 (14.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
