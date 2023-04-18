The Tampa Bay Rays, including Isaac Paredes (batting .237 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, two walks and eight RBI), battle starter Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

Nick Lodolo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .255 with three home runs and three walks.

In nine of 15 games this season (60.0%) Paredes has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his chances at the plate.

In five games this year (33.3%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings