On Tuesday, Harold Ramirez (.429 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and seven RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Reds.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

Nick Lodolo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is batting .349 with three doubles, three home runs and three walks.

Ramirez is batting .474 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In eight of 13 games this season (61.5%) Ramirez has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (38.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 23.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 13), and 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Ramirez has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once five times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings