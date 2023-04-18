The Tampa Bay Rays and Francisco Mejia, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

Nick Lodolo TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia is batting .167 with a double and four walks.

Mejia has picked up a hit in three games this season (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.

Mejia has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three of nine games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

