Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Francisco Mejia, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia is batting .167 with a double and four walks.
- Mejia has picked up a hit in three games this season (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.
- Mejia has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three of nine games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Reds have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.95).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 15 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Lodolo (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.12 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks 17th, 1.412 WHIP ranks 51st, and 14.3 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
