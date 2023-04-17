Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Yandy Diaz, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .255 with two doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 103rd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on four occasions (28.6%).
- He has homered in four games this year (28.6%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this season (35.7%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 14 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.22).
- The Reds surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.14, with 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
