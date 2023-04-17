The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .621, fueled by 12 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 78th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

In 75.0% of his games this season (12 of 16), Franco has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (37.5%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 16 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (25.0%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 56.3% of his games this year, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 10 of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

