Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds are ready for a matchup with Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays average 2.3 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 36 home runs in total.

Tampa Bay has an MLB-high .541 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .280 batting average is second-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay is the highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 7.1 runs per game (114 total).

The Rays rank second in baseball with a .356 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 7.9 times per game, the seventh-best mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 2.54 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.056).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will look to Jalen Beeks (0-0) in his second start this season.

His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty threw one inning against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 Red Sox W 9-7 Home Taj Bradley Chris Sale 4/13/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Home Jeffrey Springs Corey Kluber 4/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Away Drew Rasmussen José Berríos 4/15/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away - Yusei Kikuchi 4/16/2023 Blue Jays W 8-1 Away Shane McClanahan Alek Manoah 4/17/2023 Reds - Away Jalen Beeks Hunter Greene 4/18/2023 Reds - Away Taj Bradley Nick Lodolo 4/19/2023 Reds - Away Drew Rasmussen Luke Weaver 4/21/2023 White Sox - Home Josh Fleming Michael Kopech 4/22/2023 White Sox - Home Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease 4/23/2023 White Sox - Home - Lance Lynn

