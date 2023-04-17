Monday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (14-2) and the Cincinnati Reds (6-9) at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rays coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM on April 17.

The Tampa Bay Rays will give the ball to Jalen Beeks and the Reds will counter with Hunter Greene.

Rays vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Rays vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 6, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 8-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

In their last two games with a spread, the Rays covered the spread each time.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won 14, or 93.3%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has been at least -150 moneyline favorites 12 times this season and won each of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Rays.

No team has scored more than the 114 runs Tampa Bay has this season.

The Rays' 2.54 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule