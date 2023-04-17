Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Randy Arozarena -- hitting .275 with two home runs, three walks and 12 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on April 17 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has three doubles, three home runs and five walks while batting .293.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 56th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
- Arozarena has had a hit in 13 of 15 games this year (86.7%), including multiple hits four times (26.7%).
- He has homered in three games this season (20.0%), homering in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (66.7%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (20.0%).
- In nine games this year (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|9 (90.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Reds' 5.22 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Greene (0-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.14 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.