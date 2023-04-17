Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Monday, Manuel Margot (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .211.
- Margot has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Margot has had an RBI in four games this season.
- In four games this season (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Reds' 5.22 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Greene makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
