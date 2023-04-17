On Monday, Manuel Margot (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .211.

Margot has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Margot has had an RBI in four games this season.

In four games this season (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings