On Monday, Manuel Margot (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .211.
  • Margot has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this year, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Margot has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • In four games this season (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Reds' 5.22 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Greene makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
