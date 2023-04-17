The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley (batting .241 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and six RBI), battle starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has two doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .222.

Raley has picked up a hit in seven games this year (53.8%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in two of 13 games played this season, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (30.8%), Raley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

