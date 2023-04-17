Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Reds - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI last time out, take on Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Blue Jays.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .359 with five doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (25.0%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has had an RBI in six games this year (50.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In seven of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.22).
- The Reds give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
- Greene (0-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.14 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.