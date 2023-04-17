The Tampa Bay Rays and Josh Lowe, who went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI last time out, take on Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe is batting .359 with five doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • Lowe has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (25.0%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has had an RBI in six games this year (50.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In seven of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.22).
  • The Reds give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Greene (0-0) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.14 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 5.14 ERA and 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .288 to opposing hitters.
