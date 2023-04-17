On Monday, Isaac Paredes (.235 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, three walks and eight RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .255 with three home runs and three walks.

Paredes has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits on three occasions (21.4%).

He has homered in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 14), and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this season (35.7%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 14 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings