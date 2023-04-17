The Carolina Hurricanes are on their home ice at PNC Arena Monday to play the New York Islanders for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Islanders are underdogs (+145) against the Hurricanes (-175).

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

  • When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS2, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Hurricanes Moneyline Islanders Moneyline Total
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Betting Trends

  • New York has played 41 games this season that ended with more than 5.5 goals.
  • In the 20 times this season the Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 12-8 in those games.
  • The Islanders have been the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent in three of those games.
  • Carolina is 9-5 when playing with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter (64.3% win percentage).
  • New York has played with moneyline odds of +145 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+105)
Jordan Staal 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+140) -
Martin Necas 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-125)

Islanders Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Noah Dobson 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+130)
Kyle Palmieri 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-200)
Anders Lee 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+125) 2.5 (+135)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-5-0 0-0 2-8-0 6.1 2.5 2.3

Islanders Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-4-1 0-0 4-5-1 5.8 2.7 2.1

