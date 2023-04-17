The Tampa Bay Rays and Christian Bethancourt, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, take on Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Blue Jays.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Bethancourt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

  • Bethancourt has two doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .226.
  • In five of nine games this year (55.6%), Bethancourt has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in 33.3% of his games this season, and 8.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bethancourt has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this year (55.6%), including three multi-run games (33.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 5.22 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (14 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Greene makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 5.14 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has amassed a 5.14 ERA and 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .288 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.