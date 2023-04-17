After hitting .344 with a double, five home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI in his past 10 games, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 13 hits and an OBP of .442, both of which lead Tampa Bay hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 44th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 71.4% of his games this season (10 of 14), with more than one hit three times (21.4%).

He has homered in five games this season (35.7%), leaving the park in 9.6% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven in a run in five games this season (35.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (64.3%), including three games with multiple runs (21.4%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings