Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .229 with a double, four home runs and eight walks.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this season (46.2%), with more than one hit on three occasions (23.1%).
- Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (30.8%), and in 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this season (38.5%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.5 per game).
- Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .246 to opposing batters.
