After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .229 with a double, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Diaz has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this season (46.2%), with more than one hit on three occasions (23.1%).
  • Looking at the 13 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (30.8%), and in 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In five games this season (38.5%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .246 to opposing batters.
