After hitting .310 with five doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.661) thanks to 12 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Franco has gotten a hit in 12 of 15 games this season (80.0%), including six multi-hit games (40.0%).

He has homered in four games this season (26.7%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his plate appearances.

Franco has driven home a run in eight games this season (53.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 10 of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings