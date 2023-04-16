Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .310 with five doubles, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.661) thanks to 12 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Franco has gotten a hit in 12 of 15 games this season (80.0%), including six multi-hit games (40.0%).
- He has homered in four games this season (26.7%), leaving the park in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- Franco has driven home a run in eight games this season (53.3%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 10 of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.5 per game).
- Manoah (1-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
