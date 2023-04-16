Vidal Brujan Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Vidal Brujan -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on April 16 at 1:37 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Vidal Brujan At The Plate
- Brujan is hitting .300
- Brujan has gotten a hit in two of six games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
- Brujan has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of six games.
Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.5 per game).
- Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
