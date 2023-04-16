Vidal Brujan -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on April 16 at 1:37 PM ET.

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Vidal Brujan At The Plate

Brujan is hitting .300 with .

Brujan has gotten a hit in two of six games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.

Brujan has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in one of six games.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings