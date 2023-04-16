On Sunday, Taylor Walls (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Walls has had a base hit in seven of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one of 10 games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Walls has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In seven games this season (70.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings