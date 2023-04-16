Brandon Lowe and Bo Bichette will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays play at Rogers Centre on Sunday, at 1:37 PM ET.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Time: 1:37 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 35 total home runs, averaging 2.3 per game.

Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .548 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .279 batting average is third-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay is the highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 7.1 runs per game (106 total).

The Rays are fourth in baseball with a .352 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 7.7 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.64).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.053).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

McClanahan will try to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Red Sox W 7-2 Home Shane McClanahan Garrett Whitlock 4/12/2023 Red Sox W 9-7 Home Taj Bradley Chris Sale 4/13/2023 Red Sox W 9-3 Home Jeffrey Springs Corey Kluber 4/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Away Drew Rasmussen José Berríos 4/15/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away - Yusei Kikuchi 4/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Shane McClanahan Alek Manoah 4/17/2023 Reds - Away Taj Bradley Hunter Greene 4/18/2023 Reds - Away Jeffrey Springs Nick Lodolo 4/19/2023 Reds - Away Drew Rasmussen Luke Weaver 4/21/2023 White Sox - Home Josh Fleming Michael Kopech 4/22/2023 White Sox - Home Shane McClanahan Dylan Cease

