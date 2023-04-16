How to Watch the Rays vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Brandon Lowe and Bo Bichette will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays play at Rogers Centre on Sunday, at 1:37 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rays vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 1:37 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tampa Bay Rays lead the league with 35 total home runs, averaging 2.3 per game.
- Tampa Bay is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .548 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .279 batting average is third-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay is the highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 7.1 runs per game (106 total).
- The Rays are fourth in baseball with a .352 on-base percentage.
- The Rays strike out 7.7 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.
- Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.64).
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.053).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Shane McClanahan gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- McClanahan will try to extend a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per appearance).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/11/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-2
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Garrett Whitlock
|4/12/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-7
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Chris Sale
|4/13/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Home
|Jeffrey Springs
|Corey Kluber
|4/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|José Berríos
|4/15/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Away
|-
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/16/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Alek Manoah
|4/17/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Hunter Greene
|4/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Jeffrey Springs
|Nick Lodolo
|4/19/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Drew Rasmussen
|Luke Weaver
|4/21/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Josh Fleming
|Michael Kopech
|4/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|Dylan Cease
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.