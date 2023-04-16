Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to get the better of Alek Manoah, the Toronto Blue Jays' starting pitcher, on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

The Rays are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Blue Jays (-105). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Raysgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 8-1.

The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have covered in each of their last three games with a spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have gone 13-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 92.9% of those games).

Tampa Bay has gone 13-1 (winning 92.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

Tampa Bay has played in 15 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-4-2).

The Rays have covered the spread in all three games they have played with a set run line.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-0 3-2 7-1 6-1 8-1 5-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.