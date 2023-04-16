Sunday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (13-2) and the Toronto Blue Jays (10-5) matching up at Rogers Centre in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:37 PM ET on April 16.

The Tampa Bay Rays will give the nod to Shane McClanahan (3-0, 1.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Alek Manoah (1-0, 4.91 ERA).

Rays vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:37 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 8-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Rays have covered in each of their last three games with a spread.

This season, the Rays have been favored 14 times and won 13, or 92.9%, of those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 13-1, a 92.9% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Rays have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored the most runs (106) in baseball so far this year.

The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.64).

Rays Schedule