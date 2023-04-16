On Sunday, Randy Arozarena (coming off going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .293 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 13 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has driven home a run in 10 games this season (66.7%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in nine of 15 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

