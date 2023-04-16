On Sunday, Randy Arozarena (coming off going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 1:37 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena is hitting .293 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Arozarena has picked up a hit in 13 of 15 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arozarena has driven home a run in 10 games this season (66.7%), including more than one RBI in 20.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in nine of 15 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 5
9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.40 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Manoah makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.91, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.