Max Strus NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Bucks - April 16
Max Strus and the rest of the Miami Heat hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 5:30 PM ET.
In this article we will dive into Strus' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.
Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Bucks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|11.5
|9.4
|Rebounds
|2.5
|3.2
|2.2
|Assists
|--
|2.1
|1.6
|PRA
|--
|16.8
|13.2
|PR
|--
|14.7
|11.6
|3PM
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
Max Strus Insights vs. the Bucks
- Strus is responsible for attempting 11.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.
- This season, he's accounted for 20.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.
- The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 102.4 possessions per contest.
- The Bucks give up 113.3 points per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.
- The Bucks give up 44.2 rebounds per game, ranking 20th in the NBA.
- The Bucks are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 23.9 assists per contest.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks have conceded 12.1 makes per game, 11th in the NBA.
Max Strus vs. the Bucks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|2/24/2023
|27
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2/4/2023
|24
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1/14/2023
|42
|10
|7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1/12/2023
|41
|12
|10
|4
|1
|0
|0
