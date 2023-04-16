Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .233 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Manuel Margot and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Alek Manoah) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .211.
- In eight of 14 games this season, Margot got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 14 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Margot has driven in a run in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In four games this season (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.40 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.5 per game).
- Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 4.91 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing hitters.
