Luke Raley -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on April 16 at 1:37 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luke Raley At The Plate

  • Raley is batting .226 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
  • Raley has had a base hit in six of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 12 games played this season, and in 8.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (33.3%), Raley has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (50.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.