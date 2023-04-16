Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-1 in his most recent game, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Alek Manoah) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Blue Jays.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .353 with four doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- Lowe has had a hit in eight of 11 games this year (72.7%), including multiple hits four times (36.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 27.3% of his games this season, and 8.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has driven in a run in five games this year (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Manoah (1-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .246 against him.
