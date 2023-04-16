After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Alek Manoah) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .255 with three home runs and three walks.

Paredes has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 14 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.4% of those games.

He has hit a home run in three games this season (21.4%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.

In five games this season (35.7%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings