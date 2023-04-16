After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Alek Manoah) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes is batting .255 with three home runs and three walks.
  • Paredes has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 14 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.4% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in three games this season (21.4%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • In five games this season (35.7%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In six games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 5
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.40 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Manoah (1-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .246 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.