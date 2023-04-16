Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Alek Manoah) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .255 with three home runs and three walks.
- Paredes has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 14 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.4% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (21.4%), leaving the park in 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In five games this season (35.7%), Paredes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.40 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Manoah (1-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.91 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .246 to his opponents.
