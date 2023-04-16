Sunday's 5:30 PM ET game between the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at Fiserv Forum features the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Heat's Jimmy Butler as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks

Game Day: Sunday, April 16

Sunday, April 16 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Heat defeated the Bulls on Friday, 102-91. Max Strus scored a team-high 31 points (and contributed zero assists and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Max Strus 31 6 0 1 0 7 Jimmy Butler 31 5 3 2 0 0 Tyler Herro 12 8 7 1 1 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is the Heat's top rebounder (9.2 per game), and he puts up 20.4 points and 3.2 assists.

Tyler Herro gives the Heat 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Caleb Martin is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 17.7 2.6 5.6 1 0 0.5 Tyler Herro 17.4 3.2 3.1 0.5 0 2.7 Bam Adebayo 11.9 6.2 2.2 0.7 0.5 0 Caleb Martin 6.8 4.6 2 1.1 0.3 0.5 Gabe Vincent 9.7 2 2.3 0.8 0.1 1.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.