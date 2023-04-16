The Miami Heat (44-38) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report as they ready for Game 1 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, April 16 at 5:30 PM ET.

The Heat head into this contest after a 102-91 win over the Bulls on Friday. Max Strus scored 31 points in the Heat's win, leading the team.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable (Knee), Pat Connaughton: Questionable (Ankle), Khris Middleton: Out (Knee), Grayson Allen: Questionable (Ankle), AJ Green: Questionable (Foot)

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWIX

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score just 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks give up to opponents (113.3).

Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.3 points.

The Heat are averaging 113 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 3.5 more than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) at a 34.4% rate (27th in NBA), compared to the 13.1 per contest its opponents make, shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc.

The Heat rank 25th in the league averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

