The Miami Heat are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, starting at 5:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 218.5.

Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -9.5 218.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 218.5 points in 41 of 82 games this season.

Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami is 30-52-0 ATS this year.

The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.

Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +325.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 23.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Heat vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 55 67.1% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5 Heat 41 50% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

Seven of the Heat's last 10 outings have hit the over.

Miami has been better against the spread away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this season.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 113.3 points, Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 44-38 6-14 43-39 Heat 30-52 0-1 41-41

Heat vs. Bucks Point Insights

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 37-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

