Heat vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, starting at 5:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has an over/under of 218.5.
Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-9.5
|218.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 218.5 points in 41 of 82 games this season.
- Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami is 30-52-0 ATS this year.
- The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
- Miami has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +325.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 23.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Heat vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 218.5
|% of Games Over 218.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|55
|67.1%
|116.9
|226.4
|113.3
|223.1
|227.5
|Heat
|41
|50%
|109.5
|226.4
|109.8
|223.1
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Seven of the Heat's last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Miami has been better against the spread away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this season.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 113.3 points, Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall.
Heat vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|44-38
|6-14
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|0-1
|41-41
Heat vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Heat
|116.9
|109.5
|8
|30
|37-18
|13-12
|47-8
|19-6
|113.3
|109.8
|14
|2
|26-8
|26-39
|31-3
|39-26
