The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are doing battle in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Heat vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 113.3 per outing (14th in the NBA). They have a +298 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and allowing 109.8 (second in NBA).

These teams rack up a combined 226.4 points per game, 6.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams put up 223.1 combined points per game, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

