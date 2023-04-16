Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .324 with a double, five home runs, five walks and 12 RBI in his past 10 games, Brandon Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Alek Manoah) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.447) and total hits (13) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 76.9% of his 13 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.1% of them.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 10.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in eight games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.40 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (23 total, 1.5 per game).
- Manoah (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 4.91 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .246 to opposing batters.
