After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz has a double, four home runs and seven walks while batting .250.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 107th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
  • Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (six of 12), with at least two hits three times (25.0%).
  • Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (33.3%), and in 7.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Diaz has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in four games.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 3
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.57 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.6 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • The Blue Jays will look to Kikuchi (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
