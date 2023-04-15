After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.649) thanks to 11 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 10th in slugging.

In 11 of 14 games this year (78.6%) Franco has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (35.7%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (28.6%), homering in 6.6% of his chances at the plate.

Franco has had at least one RBI in 57.1% of his games this year (eight of 14), with more than one RBI three times (21.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (64.3%), including one multi-run game.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 4 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings