After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Vidal Brujan and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Vidal Brujan Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vidal Brujan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vidal Brujan At The Plate (2022)

Brujan hit .163 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Brujan reached base via a hit in 22 of 54 games last season (40.7%), including multiple hits in 5.6% of those games (three of them).

He homered in three games a year ago (out of 54 opportunities, 5.6%), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 of 54 games last year (20.4%), Brujan picked up an RBI, and three of those games (5.6%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He touched home plate in 13 of his 54 games last year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vidal Brujan Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 24 GP 24 .111 AVG .213 .220 OBP .238 .181 SLG .333 3 XBH 5 1 HR 2 9 RBI 7 19/9 K/BB 18/3 2 SB 3 Home Away 27 GP 27 7 (25.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (55.6%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.4%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)