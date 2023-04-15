Taylor Walls -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on April 15 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre

Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .280 with two doubles and four walks.

Walls has had a base hit in six of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this year.

Walls has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In six games this year (66.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings