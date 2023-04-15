Taylor Walls -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on April 15 at 3:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is batting .280 with two doubles and four walks.
  • Walls has had a base hit in six of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this year.
  • Walls has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In six games this year (66.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • The Blue Jays will look to Kikuchi (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
