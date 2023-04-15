Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Blue Jays - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Taylor Walls -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on April 15 at 3:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .280 with two doubles and four walks.
- Walls has had a base hit in six of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this year.
- Walls has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In six games this year (66.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.6 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Blue Jays will look to Kikuchi (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
